37 to vie for NPP national executive positions

Thirty seven people (37) picked nomination forms to contest various national positions in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) by close of nominations on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
The NPP opened its nominations on Thursday, May 3, 2018, ahead of its National Delegates Congress to be held in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.
The date for the National Delegates Congress is yet to be decided but the venue remains the same.
In all, nine positions would be contested for by these members of the ruling party at a date yet to be decided by the party hierarchy after the first date, June 15, 2018, was postponed.
The postponement of the National Delegates Conference is as a result of this year’s Eid ul-Fitr celebrations which coincide with the June 15 date.
The positions being contested for are: the National Chairman, 1st Vice Chairperson, 2nd Vice Chairperson, the General Secretary and National Treasurer.
The rest are National Organizer, National Women’s Organizer, National Youth Organizer and the National Nasara Coordinator.
The Nasara Coordinator recorded the highest number of contestants with eight people while the National Youth Organizer position placed second with seven contestants.
The National Treasurer placed third with six eminent male and female members of the party contesting while the National Chairman had five and first and second chairperson, put together recorded five candidates.
The General Secretary and the National Organizer positions are being contested by two candidates each.
On the National Chairmanship slot, five prominent members of the party who are battling it out are the former Head of the Political Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, the Acting Chairman of the NPP who is also the current first Vice Chairman, Freddie Blay and a Founding member of the NPP and former spokesperson for the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama, former Vice President, David Kankam Boadu.
Former first Vice Chairman of the NPP who is contesting the National Chairmanship for the fourth time, Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim and the former Upper West NPP Regional Chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Abubakar (Alhaji Short), completes the numerical for the National Chairmanship race.
For the first and second Vice Chairperson which would be decided by who gets majority to vote to either become first vice or second vice, Madam Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia who once contested the Builsa North Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party and a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, will battle it out with the former National Women's Organizer, Madam Rita Talata Asobayire and the former Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, George Isaac Amoo.
The rest are a legal practitioner, Lawyer Vida Agyekum Acheampong and former Chairman of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Michael Omari Wadie.
On the Chief Executive Officer of the party, which is the General Secretary, the National Organizer who is also in acting capacity as the position being contested for, John Boadu will battle it out with a candidate who political watchers believe he is an ‘under-dog’, Richard Ahiagboe, a member of the party in the United States of America.
The incumbent National Treasurer, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah will be facing a stiff competition from five other candidates.
The strongest among them who political watchers believe can unseat the incumbent is Madam Mary Posch-Oduro who is also the President of MESHAMA Foundation-Charity Organization and also a leading member of the NPP in Germany.
An Entrepreneur who is the Chief Executive Officer of G.O.M and Abe Colours Ltd. and also Executive Chairman of Oakville Group Ltd. Abraham Obeng Amoakohene and the former Volta Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Kenwood Nuworsoo, are the other candidates.
Nuhu Boyorbo Mahama and a founding member of NPP, Hajia Ruka Saida Ahmed and also a business woman complete the tally for the National Treasurer battle.
The National Organizer position is being contested by just two people, the incumbent National Youth Organizer, who wants to upgrade, Sammi Awuku and one Sadik Nabicheinga.
On the women’s front, the former Greater Accra Regional Women’s Organizer, Joyce Zimpare Konokie and the former deputy National Women's Organizer, Kate Gyamfuaa, will show their women powers as they battle each other to clinch the National Women’s Organizer of the party.
Another keenly contested position would be the National Youth Organizer which is being contested by the likes of Abdul Ganiyu Alhassan, Bright Essilfie-Kumi, Henry Nana Boateng and Nana Bediako. The remaining candidates are Dominic Kweku Edua, Augustine Owusu-Appiah and Kamal Deen-Abdulai, who abdicated his National Nasara coordinatorship to seek for the National Youth Organizer position.
The Nasara Coordinator, the one to lead the Muslims in the party, is parked with eight strong Muslims such as Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, Alhaji Rashid Adams, Ali Siraj and Alhaji Amidu Abu.
The rest are Baba Gado Ibrahim, Salilu Yahaya Bo, Sularaa Alhassan Atakpo and Sulemana Abubarkar.
