72% work done so far is remarkable  - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia says the 72% work done so far by the NPP government is remarkable.
According to him, for any first-term government to be able to achieve 72% is a laudable achievement.
Speaking at Trade Fair in Accra at the National Annual Delegates Conference, Bawumia said the 72% work done is either delivered completely or being in the delivering process.
"We have either delivered completely or we are delivering on 72% and we are going to put the data out so that everybody will go promise by promise to see whether we have delivered or we are delivering, that is remarkable for any government in its first term of office very remarkable......"
President Akufo-Addo has also during the recent meet the press disagreed with the rating of IMANI Africa scoring him 48.78% for work done so far.
Responding to a question on the rating of his government at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said their works go way beyond the ratings given them by IMANI Africa.
The President, therefore, rejected the work of IMANI Africa as he believes it does not represent the work done so far. He added that they are working with 72% figure in terms of promises delivered and the ones yet to be delivered.