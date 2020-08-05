A/R: Caucus of Elected Assembly Members Association accuses Mahama of deception

The Caucus of Elected Assembly Members Association in the Ashanti Region has accused former President John Mahama of deception.
This comes after Mahama promised to pay them monthly salary if re-elected as President.
The group is accusing Mahama of inconsistency with the salary issue after refusing to sign the white paper that sort to implement the policy under his administration.
The group says even though a regular remuneration for them is long overdue they will resist any attempt by a politician to exploit them.
The spokesperson for the group Nana Kofi Senya says Mahama's promise is just to solicit for their votes.
"The thing is the Local government system is a channel on which development passes through to the various districts that is why Local government is non-partisan. The former President is being too inconsistent in his message this time because you look at the Assembly Members and how they are influential in their areas so he feels he can use them to win votes, that is why he is going around saying he will pay them salaries. In his 2012 manifesto, he promised to pay the Assembly Members but he is now talking differently and doesn't even know where he is going to find money".
Mahama addressing a meeting with the Ghana Association of Assembly Members at his office last week pledged to design training programmes as well as pay them salaries to encourage them to perform their duties.
"The responsibility on Assembly Members is enormous and the least government can do is to help them to do their jobs well. That is why we will be committed to doing all that. We were the first to give them a means of transport, we will design training for them as well. We will reduce the size of government and save money to pay salaries of Assembly Members".
The Caucus in Kumasi have brushed off these promises and says Mahama can't deceive them.