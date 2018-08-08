Abronye DC quits NPP communications over neglect

Vociferous member of the NPP Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has suspended all communication duties for the party
.
He said the party has been "unfair, bad, neglect, grievous and vicious treatment from the party" to him which are reasons for his decision to quit.
In a post on his Facebook page, he wrote: "I have decided to indefinitely suspend all active communication role in defending the New Patriotic Party. This decision has been necessary because of the unfair, bad, neglect, grievous and vicious treatment I have received from the party. I will only be active to undertake my duties as the First Vice Chairman of my Noble Region. (B/A).
"Finally, I won’t be active on radio and TV defending NPP like I have always done. Thank you"