Akufo-Addo appoints KT Hammond as Trade Minister; Bryan Acheampong as Agric Minister

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, Kobina Tahiru Hammond as Minister of Trade and Industry to replace Alan Kyerematen, who resigned recently to vie for the flagbearer slot of the New Patriotic Party.
The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, who announced the changes in Parliament said the President also appointed Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi, as Minister of Food and Agriculture to replace Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who also resigned to pursue his presidential ambition.
Former Information Minister and Director-General of SIGA, Stephen Asamoah Boateng has been nominated for the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry following the resignation of Ebenezer Kojo Kum.
Furthermore, the President named Dr Mohammed Amin Adam as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, a replacement for Charles Adu Boahen, who was sacked following an exposé in which he was caught on video allegedly negotiating and taking a bribe for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.
Additionally, the president has named Osei Bonsu Amoah, the MP for Akuapem South, as Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.
Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krampah is to replace Dr Mohammed Amin Adam while Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso, has been penciled for the position of Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.
The ministerial nominees would have to be vetted by parliament's Appointments Committee and approved by the house before they can be sworn in by the president to take their respective positions.