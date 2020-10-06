Akufo-Addo, Ayariga to file presidential nomination today

President Akufo-Addo will today October 6, 2020, file his presidential nomination for the 2020 General Elections.
The filing will be done at the Electoral Commission Headquarters in Accra at 11:00 am this morning.
The EC in September, opened nominations for parliamentary and presidential candidates, adding that the filled out forms are to to be submitted between October 5 and October 9, 2020.
The EC announced that candidates wishing to contest the 2020 general election are required to pay a filing fee of ¢100,000 while parliamentary candidates will pay ¢10,000.
READ ALSO: EC to organize exhibition exercise for beneficiaries of one-day registration
This generated a lot of conversations as many felt it was too much but some candidates said they will pay.
Other presidential candidates expected to file their nominations today are Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Jacob Osei Yeboah an Independent Candidate and Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress (APC).
The President will be submitting his nomination forms to the Chairperson of the EC who is also the Returning Officer for the Presidential Elections.
Hassan Ayariga
The Commission will receive filled out nomination forms from the candidates between the hours of 9:00 am and 12 noon and 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day.
As a measure to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols, the Commission has limited the number of persons to submit the forms at the headquarters or district offices to five persons per candidate.
In addition, the nomination forms have also been made available online to applicants.