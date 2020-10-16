Akufo-Addo has lost the war against armed robbery - Mahama

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama says President Akufo-Addo has lost the war against robbery in Ghana.
His comments come on the back of the recent murder of Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah Hayford who is said to have been shot by armed robbers.
Mahama addressing NDC supporters at Gomoa in the Central Region said the next NDC government will work hard to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians.
"There are so many places without curfew but you can't go out at night because if you do you will be attacked by armed robbers. There is insecurity in this country because President Akufo-Addo has lost the war against armed robbery. The main Accra-Cape Coast road is often blocked by robbers and look at how an MP was recently killed. If I become President I won't give weapons to vigilantes to kill ordinary Ghanaians"
Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot and killed instantly on a road last week, with the initial reports linking the shocking death to a possible robbery case and his death has generated a lot of talks.
The late MP has been replaced by his wife Mrs Ophelia Hayford to contest the Mfantseman seat on the ticket of the NPP come December 7.
General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu says the party's decision to choose wife of murdered Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah Hayford to contest the seat is widely accepted and backed.
Mahama recently on tour said the NDC will 'police' ballots at all polling stations in the upcoming election.
The NDC flagbearer speaking at the party's campaign launch at Sefwi Wiawso said they will keep a keen eye on the election and ensure it is free and fair.