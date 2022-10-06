'Akufo-Addo must resign; he’s sleeping on the job’ - Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu wants Akufo-Addo to step down from the presidential seat as he believes the President has demonstrated enough incompetence to deal with the illegal mining issue.
The legal practitioner said the President is sleeping on the job despite briefings provided to him routinely by the security agencies on the matter.
"In the meeting with the MMDECs when the President said accusations are made I find it very laughable, before he came he said he will use the Anas Principle to do undercover investigations."
'... so he knows, the president can't say that he is not being briefed about this thing. He is just sleeping on the job," he told Joy FM.
According to Martin Kpebu, the President have failed in all his promises to bring an end it the illegal mining issue and thus the need for him to resign.
"I don't know how many times we need to call on him, he just have to resign," he added.
Following the meeting with the National House of Chiefs on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, President Akufo-Addo admitted that the fight against illegal small-scale mining has not been easy.
He also made some claims of individuals sabotaging his fight against the menace.
According to him, he will not shield anyone (MMDCES) found culpable of engaging in illegal mining.
“I am not here to threaten anybody, but I want you to know that this is a struggle that I take very seriously and I will not be in a position to protect anybody against who evidence is massed up about their complicity in this matter…I am a lawyer and I always deal with facts and when the facts are brought against you, you will be invited to comment on them, Akufo-Addo said.
“If the response is not satisfactory, you can guess to yourself what the consequences will be.”