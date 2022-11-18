Akufo-Addo swears in 2 envoys for Guinea, Algeria

Two new Ambassadors accredited to Guinea and Algeria were on Thursday granted their Letters of Commission, with a charge to safeguard and promote the image and interests of Ghana, economically and socially, always.
The pair, both career diplomats, are Maxwell Awiaga who heads to Guinea and Yaw Bimpong, Algeria.
They swore to the Oaths of Allegiance and Secrecy administered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra.
The President told the envoys that given their years of experience in foreign service, they ought to play the lead role in manifesting Ghana’s identity and strong values in Guinea and Algeria.
They should deepen the bonds of cooperation between Ghana and the two African nations and seek other areas of engagements that would be beneficial to the people of the respective nations.
“You are the outward manifestation of Ghana at where you are going now. So, you know how to comport yourselves, I do not need to tell you that, I can see from your backgrounds that you’ve had broad experience in the foreign service,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo entreated the diplomats to develop cordial relations with the professional foreign service officers at their duty post as their invaluable experience and knowledge would help them work effectively.
“They have to feel your leadership and you are also expected to respect their expertise and capabilities. They will help you, guide you to be able to make correct decisions in the interest of the country,” he said
The President assured the envoys that the government’s would give the needed support to enable them to succeed in their new roles.
Ambassador Awiaga expressed appreciation to the President for the appointments and the confidence reposed in them.
He assured the president that “we will not disappoint you at all, especially as we know too well that many were called but few were chosen.”
