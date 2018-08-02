Akufo-Addo swears-in EC Chair Jean-Mensa and others

President Akufo-Addo has today August 1, 2018, sworn into office the newly appointed Electoral commission Chairperson Jean-Mensa Adukwei alongside Samuel Tettey and Dr Eric Asare Bossman as deputies
President Akufo-Addo nominated Jean Adukwei Mensa, Samuel Tettey and Dr Eric Asare Bossman, on July 23, 2018, to feel the vacant positions at the Electoral Commission after the dismissal of the former EC chair Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah.
The swearing-in of new EC Chair comes after the Supreme Court dismissed an injunction suit by a Ghanaian citizen, Fafali Nyonatorto, who sought to stop the President from continuing with the process of appointing a new Electoral Commission Chair.
This was to enable the Court to hear her substantive case in which she is challenging Charlotte Osei’s removal.
However, according to the seven-member panel of Supreme Court judges, the constitution in Article 2 (2) makes available remedies for a reinstatement if the court finds the removal of Charlotte Osei unconstitutional.