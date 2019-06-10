NDC positions lawyers around Ofosu Ampofo over arrest warrant - Amaliba

A Member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba says the party has positioned a team of lawyers around its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in anticipation of his arrest.
On Sunday, June 9, 2019, the NDC in a statement said it had picked information that the government plans to humiliate its National Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo through an arrest in a crude manner.
According to the party, a warrant for the arrest of Mr Ofosu Ampofo had already been secured by the security agencies.
Speaking on Starr FM, a member of the NDC legal team, Abraham Amaliba said the party had intelligence its embattled National Chairman would be arrested by “vigilante boys” in such a manner that would affect his reputation.
According to him: The party had thus deployed a strategy to be around “our Chairman to make sure that anytime some people come around to affect the arrest, the necessary questions are asked.”
“For now, we’ve asked that some lawyers be around so they can verify the warrant that would be presented by those who may come around to pick him up.
“The police can arrest our Chairman but the style and manner in which they would want to do that is what matters to us most,” he added.
Background
Mr Ofosu Ampofo and the deputy communication officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen are facing charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault against a public officer following a leaked tape during a meeting of party officials.
Mr Ofosu Ampofo has denied the voice on the leaked tape is his. A voice on the leaked tape told party communicators that “we’re going to take her [EC boss] to the cleaners.”
“As for the EC chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face,” Mr Ofosu Ampofo allegedly said at the meeting which took place after the Ayawaso by-election.
As part of strategic communication plans for the NDC going into the 2020 elections, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo allegedly gave his blessings for the communicators to verbally attack the Peace Council chairman Professor Emmanuel Asante.
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service last month invited Mr Ofosu Ampofo again for questioning in connection with kidnappings and market fires.
Mr Ofosu Ampofo, however, declined to honour the invitation. In a letter dated May 9 2019, Mr Ofosu Ampofo through his lawyers called the bluff of the CID saying, “We take the respectful view that since our client is not under arrest for the alleged offences, he is legally entitled to decline your invitation. We have therefore advised him accordingly.”
This compelled the police to secure a warrant for his arrest.