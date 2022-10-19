Aseidu Nketiah demands retraction, apology from Daily Guide

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is demanding a retraction and apology from the Daily Guide Newspaper over a publication attributed to him.
According to Sustineri Attorneys, acting as Lawyers for the NDC’s General Secretary, the publication was captured on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 with the headline “NDC Won’t Stop Galamsey” and attributed to Mr. Aseidu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito.
Explaining the issues, the lawyers said their client did not show support for illegal mining but rather condemned same and its devastating impact on the environment and indicated the preparedness of the NDC to institute sustainable mining when elected in the 2024 general elections.
“It is obvious that the false and malicious attribution and publication of same were done to damage the reputation of our client, given the fact that your full story on page 6 of the said newspaper did not have any excerpt to directly or indirectly support your headline.”
The lawyers have therefore given the Daily Guide newspaper 72 hours to retract and apologize to their client for the defamatory publication.
It also said the retraction and apology should be given the same front-page publicity and prominence as the false and malicious headline publication.
“In the circumstances, we hold the firm and unequivocal instructions of our client to demand, which we hereby do, that you do cause a retraction and apology within 72 hours from the time and date of receipt of this letter.”
The failure or refusal of the newspaper to meet the demands of Mr. Nketiah according to his lawyers will leave them with no other options but to “take all necessary steps including commencing an action in court to protest our client’s image and reputation from the false and malicious publication”.