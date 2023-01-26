Ato Forson outlines 3 things he would focus on next month

Cassiel Ato Forson at a press conference today point out the 3 things he would focus on next month (February) after being chosen as the new Minority Leader.
Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in a speech sent a strong warning to President Akufo-Addo that the NDC will not allow him to increase the size of government.
Secondly, he revealed that the Finance and Health Committee have agreed to do a public hearing on the audit of the Covid-19 expenditure.
This comes after the Auditor's General's report on violations in the use of government's covid-19 expenditure for the period going from March 2020 to June 2022.
He added that the NDC have decided to embark on a roadshow to educate Ghanaians on how this economic crisis is going to affect them.
"I wish to, first of all, send a message to NPP that the people of ghana are calling on them to downsize their governement to reflect the mood of the country, the Minority leader said.
You are asking people to forgo their coupons or interest, I have seen the ordinary Ghanaian .. so therefore if the President intends to reshuffle his government let it be known that we in the NDC will not accept an attempt to increase the size of government and if the current of size of his ministers increase by one, that one person may not receive our cooperation and in the end we also wish to assure the people of Ghana that as part of our engagement with the Finance Committee and the Health Committee, we have agreed to do public hearing on the audit of the Covid-19 expenditure beginning on February 7, 2023.
At that point we will pay duly diligence to the duties given to us by the people of Ghana.
Finally, we will also embark on a road show where We will galvanise the people of Ghana and educate them on the meaning of what this economic crisis is going to take us through."
Ato Forson, the former deputy Finance Minister at the press briefing stressed that his first responsibility is to unite the caucus in the wake of the sweeping changes in the party's leadership in Parliament.
According to him, he is honoured and humbled to have been chosen to lead the Minority caucus in Parliament.
He thanked the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for placing their trust and confidence in him.
He also said he is grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of the NDC and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity.
He appealed to them to keep calm.