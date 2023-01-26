Cassiel Ato Forsen breaks silence after being Minority Leader

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has spoken for the first time following his appointment as the new Minority Leader in Parliament.
The MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam has taken over from Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu who has been serving in such position since January 2017.
In a post, the former deputy Minister for Finance expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence reposed in him by the party.
According to him he is honoured and humbled to have been chosen as the Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana's fourth republic.
He further revealed that he has held 'fruitful and positive conversations' with his predecessor Hon. Haruna Iddrisu and commended him for his admirable stewardship during his reign.
National Democratic Congress (NDC) this week announced changes in its leadership in Parliament
According to the party, the decision is in the ultimate interest of the party.
The NDC in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin dated, Monday, January 23, 2023, stated that it had decided to replace Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.
Also, Ellembelle MP, Kofi Armah Boah will replace James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.
Other changes include, Kwame Agbodza becoming the Chief Whip for the opposition side and will be deputised by Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada legislator, Comfort Doyo Ghansah respectively.
Meanwhile, the party is set to meet today as some of its members are not happy with the appointments.