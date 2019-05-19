Businessman elected chairman of NPP North East region

Businessman Fuseini Nurudeen has been elected chairman of the newly created North East region of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The Chief Executive of Nuru Oil Company Limited beat four others to win the keenly contested chairmanship slot on Saturday May 18.
Fuseini Nurudeen polled 49 votes with Mouzu Abdul Mumin trailing with 27 votes, who was closely followed by Alhaji Mohammed Shani and Akamara Henry Bawa who shared the spoilt with 23 votes apiece. A chairmanship contender Seidu Rashid Inusah had no vote.
The delegates conference held at the regional capital Nalerigu saw 35 candidates aspiring to be elected the first regional executives of the party. A total of 102 delegates took part in the conference.
Mr Sule Sambian who was the Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP before it was divided went unopposed.
The North East region was carved out of the formerly biggest region in Ghana, the Northern Region during last December’s referendum in selected regions.
Executives from six constituencies, Tescon and government officials voted in the exercise that saw heavy security presence at the Nalerigu Senior High School, venue for the conference, 3news.com correspondent, Rabiu Tanko reported.
There was a landslide victory for Ibrahim Gado, having obtained 72 votes to win the First Chairmanship post followed by Solomon Pigangsoa with 26 votes and Shaibu Abdul Samed who gathered just 4 votes.
The race for the Second Vice Chairman was won by Alhaji Abubakar Gariba; he amassed a total of 51 valid votes. Sulemana Ziblilala and Wundo Salifu Issifu polled 39 and 12 votes respectively.
With 47 votes, Hajia Rashida Mahama won the Regional Women’s Organizer position with Umu Abubakar managing 35 votes as against Hajia Adam Firdaus’ 11 votes and Dokurugu Gifty’s 8 votes.
The Regional Youth Organiser position went to Mohammed Mumuni Nurudeen with 35 votes. He competed against: Thomas Madi, 22; Amidu Akor, 17; Adam Abdul Bashiru, 12; Alidu Isaah Sandey, 3; Abubakar Mohammed, 1; and Tombu Godwin, 0.
The Nasara Coordinator for the North East region was a two-horse race between Alhaji Ahmed Sadat and Alhaji Latif Rashid with the former garnering 62 votes as against the 40 votes Rashid got.
General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu and Local Government Minister Hajia Alima Mahama are among party officials spotted at the event.
Source: 3news.com
