Check the list of new entrants into Ghana’s 8th Parliament

Ghana’s Parliament has a host of new faces after a significant number of sitting Members of Parliament lost in the polls.
Notable among the new faces are John Peter Amewu in Hohoe, Francis Xavier Sosu in Madina, Sheila Bartels in Ablekuma North and Dakoa Newman in Okaikwei South.
An area like Nadowli-Kaleo got its first new MP in 28 years in the person of Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah after Alban Bagbin stepped down.
This continues the trend from 2016 where over 120 new MPs entered Parliament.
Most of the new entrants are National Democratic Congress MPs as the opposition party gained massive ground in Parliament to erode the New Patriotic Party’s Majority.
The latest results released by the Electoral Commission show that the NPP has won 137 parliamentary seats and the NDC, 136 seats.
Find below the list of first time MPs:
Volta Region
John Peter Amewu – Hohoe (NPP)
Abla Dzifa Gomashi – Ketu South (NDC)
Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe – Keta (NDC)
Kwame Sefe – Anlo (NDC)
Bono Region
Williams Okofo Darteh – Jaman South (NDC)
Frederick Yaw Ahenkwa – Jaman North (NDC)
Sulemana Adama – Tain (NDC)
Haruna Seidu – Wenchi (NDC)
Dormaa East – Paul Twum Barimah (NPP)
Ashanti Region
Francis Asenso-Boakye – Bantama (NPP)
George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Manso Nkwanta (NPP)
Adelaide Ntim – Nsuta Kwaman Beposo (NPP)
Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho (NPP)
Stephen Amoah – Nhyiaeso (NPP)
Abdul Salam Adams – New Edubiase (NPP)
Dr. Kingsley Nyarko – Kwadaso (NPP)
Alex Blankson – Akrofuom (NPP)
Vincent Ekow Asafua – Old Tafo (NPP)
Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South (NPP)
Collins Adomako-Mensah – Afigya Kwabre North (NPP)
Akwasi Konadu – Manhyia North (NPP)
Kofi Amankwaa Manu – Atwima Kwanwoma (NPP)
John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu (NPP)
Northern Region
Daniel Nsala Wakpal – Kpandai (NDC)
Abukari Dawuni – Wulensi (NDC)
Farouk Aliu Mahama – Yendi (NPP)
Thomas Mbomba – Tatale (NPP)
Alhassan Tampuli – Gushegu (NPP)
Mohammed Aminu Anta – Karaga (NPP)
Abdul Aziz Ayaba – Mion (NPP)
Hamza Adam – Kumbungu (NDC)
Bono East Region
Joseph Kumah – Kintampo North (NDC)
Gyan Alexander – Kintampo South (NPP)
Joseph Kwasi Mensah – Nkoranza North (NDC)
Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare – Techiman North (NDC)
Techiman South: Martin Adjei Korsah (NPP)
Upper East Region
Abdulai Abanga – Binduri (NDC)
Lydia Adakurugu -Tempane (NDC)
Sampson Chiragia – Navrongo (NDC)
Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga (NDC)
Upper West Region
Peter Lanchene Tuobu – Wa West (NDC)
Godfred Seidu Jasaw – Wa East (NDC)
Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah – Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency (NDC)
Cletus Seidu Dapilah – Jirapa (NDC)
Amidu Chinnia Issahaku – Sissala East (NPP)
Mohammed Adama Sikparu – Sissala West (NDC)
Bright Baligi – Lambusie (NPP)
Bede Ziedeng – Lawra (NDC)
Western Region
John Sanie – Mpohor (NPP)
Dr Prince Hamid Armah – Kwesimintsim (NPP)
Gabriel Kojo Essilfie – Shama (NPP)
Robert Wisdom Cudjoe – Prestea-Huni-Valley (NDC)
Darcos Affo-Toffey – Jomoro (NDC)
Arko Nokoe – Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira (NDC)
Nicolas Amankwah – Amenfi East (NDC)
Western North
Alfred Obeng Boateng – Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai (NPP)
Joseph Betino – Suaman (NDC)
Oscar Ofori Larbi – Aowin (NDC)
Greater Accra Region
Abdul Latif Dan – Ablekuma Central (NDC)
Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North (NPP)
Adamu Ramadan – Adentan (NDC)
Dr. Dickson Adomako-Kissi – Anya Sowutuom (NPP)
SylvesterTetteh – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro (NPP)
Rita Naa Odorley Sowah – La Dadekotopon (NDC)
Benjamin Ayiku Narteh – Ledzokuku (NDC)
Francis Xavier Sosu – Madina (NDC)
Theresa Lardi Awuni – Okaikwei North (NDC)
Dakoa Newman – Okaikwei South (NPP)
Isaac Ashai Odamtten – Tema Central (NDC)
Akwesi Owusu Afrifa – Amasaman (NPP)
Naa Momo Lartey – Krowor (NDC)
Eastern Region
Nana Yaw Teddy Addy – Ayensuano (NPP)
Frederick Obeng Adom – Adeiso Upper West Akyem (NPP)
Alexander Akwasi Acquah – Akim Oda (NPP)
Micheal Kofi Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South (NDC)
Bismarck Nyarko Tetteh – Upper Manya Krobo (NDC)
Albert Nyarkotey – Yilo Krobo (NDC)
Davis Opoku Ansah – Mpraeso (NPP)
Ahenkorah Marfo – Achiase (NPP)
Charles Acheampong – Lower West Akim (NPP)
Joseph Frimpong – Nkawkaw (NPP)
Kwadwo Asante Boafo – Suhum (NPP)
Henry Boakye Yiadom – Akwatia (NDC)
Alexander Agyare – Kade (NPP)
Central Region
Awutu Senya West – Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui (NDC)
Daniel Ohene Darko – Upper Denkyira West (NDC)
Alhaji Kobina Ghansah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (NDC)
Kwamina Minta Nyarku – Cape Coast North (NDC)
Ophelia Hayford – Mfantseman (NPP)
David Vondee – Twifo Atti Morkwa (NDC)
Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East (NPP)
Savannah Region
John Jinapor – Damongo (NPP)
Hajia Zuweira – Salaga South (NDC)
North-East Region
Hajia Lariba Zuwera Abudu – Walewale (NPP)
Source: Citinewsroom