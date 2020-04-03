COVID-19 doesn't know NDC or NPP, let's unite to overcome it - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has urged all the various political parties to unite and overcome the deadly COVID-19.
The President today met with representatives of the various political parties at the Jubilee House to discuss ways of fighting COVID-19.
The President said the main purpose of the meeting is to listen to divergent views so they take action on how to curb the spread of the disease.
He called on all political leaders to show unity and also adopt solidarity in these trying times.
"The disease does not have a political colour, it does not know Democrats or Republicans, NDC or NPP, it is attacking human beings, and that should drive our desire to unite and fight it. We are not doctors to find a cure but we are political leaders and we have the community at heart, we need to find ways of helping to curb the spread and to a large extent find a way of wiping out the virus".
There were some concerns about social distancing and observing all measures at our market places, this President Akufo-Addo said he will get in touch with Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development to embark on a serious education and also provide some needed tools for these market women.
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who is the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised a few suggestions on how well Ghana can mitigate the effects of this pandemic on Ghanaians.
" A situation where people will flee from Accra only to be stopped at Ejisu is not the best, we should have put in measures to help these vulnerable people. If you want community action the traditional authorities have a role to play, so my suggestion is that we need to integrate our traditional authorities in the effort to stop this pandemic".
Some of the political parties present for the meeting were the NPP, NDC, PNC CCP among others.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases stand at 205 with 5 deaths so far.