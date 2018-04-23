Disgruntled NPP members vow to annul BA executive elections

Some disgruntled members of the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are bent on nullifying the outcome of the party’s regional elections over the weekend.
These disgruntled members of the party in the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency filed injunction at a High Court in Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region to deter the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the elections and ban some executives from Atebubu-Amantin Constituency from voting.
But the Brong-Ahafo Regional Election Committee of the NPP, Chaired by Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, a former Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP, defied the court injunction restraining the party from holding the regional congress to elect new regional executives.
All the 29 constituency chairmen of the party in the region therefore signed an undertaken to hold the election.
Though the regional EC failed to conduct and supervise the election, the Election Committee of the Party set-up its internal EC to conduct the election.
The disgruntled member led by Samuel Tengan and Ibrahim Najib had secured an injunction from the Wenchi High Court on the executives from the Atebubu-Amantin not to vote.
They claim that the constituency elections were not properly and fairly held and as such, those constituency executives cannot call themselves as such, hence their decision to prevent them from voting in the regional elections.
Speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana, Samuel Tengan said they monitored and observed that the Atebubu-Amantin executives who were banned from voting flouted the court’s orders and as such they will notify the court to take actions against them.
He said they made sure all those involved were dully served but they defied to court orders and voted in the elections over the weekend.
The Atebubu-Amantin Constituency NPP Research Officer, Amos Osei, when contacted refused to comment on the issue, saying, the issue is beyond him.
Background
Internal party issues delayed processes of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Delegates’ Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which was held at the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Sunyani.
More than 600 delegates expected to cast their ballots to elect new regional executives waiting patiently while the leadership of the party endeavoured to find lasting solution to those internal challenges.
Regional officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) expected to conduct and supervise the elections had not arrived at the venue of the congress when proceedings started around 12:10 hours whilst the police had beefed up security to maintain law and order.
Delegates expressed disappointment with the regional Election Committee over the uncertainties and the way things were going the Congress.
According to them, both the national and regional leadership of the party had not handled matters well.
As at 1:45pm, the party had not arrived at a decision whether to hold the elections or not, meanwhile delegates from all the 29 constituencies in the Region arrived at the venue before 0600 hours.
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh said the election was critical and advised the candidates to come together and collectively take concrete decisions for the good of the Party.
He said it would be in the interest of the NPP if the delegates and the candidates buried their personal interests and allowed the elections to continue.
