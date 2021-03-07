Domelevo was becoming a hero but his wings had to be clipped - Dr Akumperigya

Lawyer and a member of the John Mahama and NDC legal team Dr Rainer Akumperigya has waded in on the brouhaha surrounding the former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo.
Mr Domelevo has had a torrid few years in office after a back and forth with the government as well as the Audit Service Board recently.
Mr Akumperigya speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile on March 6, 2021, said Mr Domelevo was emerging as a hero as he was working efficiently but he was stopped in his stride.
"The Auditor-General, Domelevo was emerging as one of our heroes but unfortunately his wings had to be clipped. In terms of his competence and the work that he has done, it is there for everybody to see to make the right judgement"
Mr Domelevo was asked to proceed on his accumulated leave of 123 days but had the duration extended by 44 more days to include his leave for the year 2020 other than just the initial leave period calculated from his 2017 to 2019 working years.
The Auditor-General was said to have made use of only nine out of his 132 annual leave since assuming office in December 2016.
Earlier this year, there were unconfirmed media reports that the Auditor General was to resume work on January 11, 2021, but Mr. Domelevo in a social media post clarified that his leave rather ends on March 2, 2021.
Just when he was about resuming the Audit Service Board is challenged his nationality and retirement age.
The board says Mr. Domelevo is a Togolese and was born in 1960 hence was due for retirement on 1st June 2020.
In a series of correspondence between the Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman and Mr. Domelevo, the Audit Service board said it had discovered such irregularities and anomalies and requested an explanation.
Though the Mr Domelevo denied, a letter signed by President Akufo-Addo’s Secretary asked Domelevo to proceed on retirement based on an indication by the Audit Service Board that Mr Domelevo has exceeded the eligible age to remain in the workforce.