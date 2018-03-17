Dr. Opuni should be happy he's in court now -Afenyo Markin

MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin has asked the Former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board, COCOBOD, Dr. Opuni to be happy he's being sent to court by the Attorney General.
According to him, Dr. Opuni and Seidu Agongo must at this point be happy because they will have the chance to make their case in court as against the normal judgment of the court of public opinion which greatly affect the image of public office holders and businessmen.
Sharing his thought on the 27 charges levelled against Dr. Opuni on news analyses show NewsFile, Afenyo Markin said the charges will need to be backed with evidence. He further cautioned the public to stop commenting on the merit of the case as it is before the court.
Dr. Opuni together with one businessman Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited, have been charged with twenty-seven counts of offences including defrauding by false pretences and causing financial loss to the state.
Six counts out of the 27 are in respect of abetment and defrauding by false pretence in various sums amounting to GHS₵217,345,289 and six other counts are for conspiring and willfully causing financial loss to the state in the same amount. Also, eight counts involve offenses relating to contravention of the Public Procurement Act 2003, Act 663.
The case will be heard on Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Accra High Court.
Dr. Opuni, appointed on November 30, 2013, to head COCOBOD, is alleged to have mismanaged the cocoa sector during his four-year tenure.
The former Chief Executive of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority was relieved of his post on January 12, 2017, and appointed to Cocobod.
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News