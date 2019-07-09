DropThatChamber demo suspended as Parliament drops plan

The Organizers of the planned DropThatChamber demonstration against the initially proposed 450-seater parliamentary chamber have suspended their plans.
This comes on the back of Parliament deciding to shelve the idea of the chamber which was estimated at $200m.
The group’s demonstration was to impress upon parliament to back down on the plan which they said was not a priority.
Rasheeda Adams who is the convener of the group in a statement announced that their planned demonstration has been put on hold.
“Following the suspension of the Parliamentary enclave project, the #2millionMarch movement will like to inform the general public, that our demonstration slated for Saturday, July 13, 2019, has been suspended.”
She, however, said the movement will continue to monitor the activities of parliament and will mobilize again to stand against the plan should parliament bring it up again.
“We welcome the suspension with caution and remain vigilant and steadfast in our commitment to demand accountability from our government and leaders. Should Parliament make any attempt to implement this project in the future, at a time citizens deem inappropriate, we shall once again, come together and make a stand against it,” the group said.
Last week the Economic Fighters League, demonstrated against the proposed chamber and say they want the legislative body to completely cancel that idea.
