Dumsor will continue until gov't admits it's a financial issue - MP

Member of Parliament for Damango Adam Mutawakilu says Ghana will continue to experience 'dumsor' until the Akufo-Addo led government admits that the issue is financial and not just technical.
Ghana have recently been hit with power outages which many believe dumsor has returned but the government earlier this year said the current situation is as a result of technical challenges because there is enough power.
"We will be in Dumsor till the Akufo-Addo led administration admits that the issue is due to finance and not technical challenges, Ghanaians may be in Dumsor till former President Mahama returns" he spoke on Joy FM's NewsFile.
Mr Mutawakilu who is also a ranking member of Mines and Energy Committee believes until the government tackles the issue financially we may be in the dark for long.
His comments come on the back of the Senior Staff Association of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) who on May Day warned that the country is likely to experience more power outages (dumsor) if the government does not pay the debts owed the company.
President of the association, Racheal Kornor speaking to Joy FM on said: "the monies that are owed GRIDCo up to 2017 fall under ESLA, ECG and Valco take majority of our power, and government promise to pay these debts under the legacy debts so these things are having a serious effect on our operations, by 15 May we are expecting to hear something or else we have other options on the table and we will make sure that the government listens to us."
Last month policy think-tank African Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) said the dumsor is as a result of financial challenges and not technical as the government says.
Executive Director for ACEP Ben Boakye speaking to Joy FM said the government is struggling to find money to buy fuel to power plants and generate electricity. “This is how Mahama’s ‘dumsor’ started in 2011, and 2012, the situation is déjà vu, it is not a technical challenge.”