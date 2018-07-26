EC Chair job 'not good' for women- Alban Bagbin

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has said that the position of Electoral Commission Chairperson is too rough for women.
Mr. Bagbin who is also the member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, speaking in a radio interview advised the newly nominated EC chair Mrs. Jean Mensa to reject the appointment if she can to avoid the trouble the position comes with.
The NDC flag-bearer-hopeful stated that the fact that the former EC Chairperson, Mrs. Charlotte Osei is a woman, does not mean her replacement ought to have been another woman, adding that the criticisms that come with the office usually discourages other women from picking up other political appointments.
He further disclosed that he advised the former EC boss to reject the position when she was appointed by Former President John Mahama but she refused to adhere to his advice.
ALSO READ: Former President Mahama breaks silence on EC nominations
“If you ask Mrs. Charlotte Osei, she will tell you that I advised her not to accept that position. I told her I’ve been in the game and I know it and I told her that if she had another option like going to the Supreme Court, she should rather accept that, but she told me candidly: as for her, she is available to serve the nation in any capacity, and she got there and these are the results. It’s the same advice I’ll give to Jean Adukwei Mensa. If she also decides to risk it, so be it,” Mr. Alban Bagbin said.
President Akufo-Addo on Monday July 23, nominated Mrs Jean Mensa, Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) as the new Chair of the EC with her deputies being political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman and Samuel Tettey, Director of Electoral services in charge of elections at the EC pending approval by the Council of State.
Read also: Nominating Jean Mensa as EC Chair is senseless - NDC