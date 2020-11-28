EC deliberately designed ballot paper to reduce rejected ballots - Dr Quaicoe

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission (EC) says the design of the ballot papers for the 2020 elections will help decrease the number of rejected ballots recorded every election period.
Ghana has often recorded a high number of rejected ballots anytime it goes to the polls.
"If you see how we printed the ballot, this will reduce the number of rejected ballots because there is a thick black line between all candidates so it will be difficult for someone to spoil their ballot. For now, once you have the paper you won't have an issue where your thumbprint will cross one box to the other because there is a clear difference".
The 2020 elections will come off on December 7 and already there have been predictions.
Research conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is likely to win the upcoming presidential election.
According to the survey, 51.7% of respondents said they will vote for the incumbent President Akufo-Addo while 40.4% opted for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama.
The survey which was carried out between November 12 to 22 this year was presented by Kaakyire Duku Frempong, a lead researcher on the project.
The rationale behind the survey was to study the dynamics, choices, issues, policies and programmes of political parties and candidates as the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections approach.