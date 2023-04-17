EC fixes May 23 for Kumawu by-election

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has settled on Tuesday, May 23 as date for the by-election in the Kumawu Constituency, Ashanti Region.

The EC in a statement revealed that nominations will be received at the Setwere Kumawu District Office of the Commission from 2nd May 2023 to 5th May 2023 between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day.

The filing fee is GH¢10,000.

“All completed nomination forms are expected to be delivered in quadruplicate,” the press release signed by Jean Mensa said.

Six Parliamentary aspirants for the Kumawu constituency have been cleared by the New Patriotic Party to contest for the seat.

The NPP has set Sunday, April 23, 2023, to select a candidate ahead of the by-election at Kumawu.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has settled on Kwasi Amankwaa as its candidate for the by-election while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will elect its candidate on Sunday, April 23.

The Kumawu seat became vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament for the constituency Philip Basoah.

He passed away Tuesday, March 28 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at aged 53.