EC's IT team to meet technical teams of political parties over new Voters' register

The IT team of the Electoral Commission (EC) is set to meet the technical teams of the various political parties on the issue of the compilation of the new Voters' Register.
There was an emergency meeting between Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Eminent Advisory Committee and Electoral Commission yesterday.
The meeting ended inconclusively but the EC released a statement to give some details of what transpired.
According to the statement signed by the EC’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, the position is based on the observation that though a majority of IPAC members agreed on the need for a new voter management solution, some urged the EC to put in place measures to ensure data security and integrity.
After the meeting, General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his side is generally satisfied with the meeting.
He also noted that the Advisory Committee will officially offer advice to the Commission.
