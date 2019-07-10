EC to meet NDC Flagbearer John Mahama today

The Electoral Commission is expected to meet with Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at his Office located East Cantonments near Captain Hooks.
The meeting forms part of the Commission’s engagement with key stakeholders which has seen it already meeting former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John A. Kufuor.
It is unclear what the two parties will be discussing but issues about allegations that there could have been a possible rigging in the 2016 elections could come up.
In May 2019, Mr. Mahama observed that the rigging process was facilitated through “the use of IT in results transmission and possibility of hacking.”
He made the allegations at the Oxford University Business School Distinguished Speaker Seminar organised in collaboration with the African Studies Centre and the Oxford Africa Business Alliance.
