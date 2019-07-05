Ex-President Kufuor impressed with Jean Mensa-led EC

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says he is impressed with the work done so far by Ghana’s elections management body, the Electoral Commission (EC) under the leadership of the current chair Mrs Jean Mensa.
The former President praised the Commission for, among other things, taking steps to explain its activities and decisions to Ghanaians, a situation he believed would further enhance the democratic credentials of Ghana.
He also advised the Commissioners to be firm and impartial and also not allow political parties to push them around.
“I feel confident that the commission is being steered on an even path because your commission is the pivot around which the entire political system must revolve,” Mr Kufuor said.
He added : “Wherever there is power, there is tension, everybody wants to be there to manage the power and so they will be pushing and all of that. It should be for the referee to show firmness, impartiality and also have the focus.
“I am very impressed with the efforts you are making to reach out to explain things without losing your balance.”
Mr Kufuor made these remarks when Mrs Mensa and her deputy commissioners paid a courtesy call on him in Accra on Thursday July 4, 2019.
