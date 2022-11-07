NDC MPs partly to be blamed for economic woes, says Rasheed Draman

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rahseed Draman says the Minority in Parliament must shoulder some of the blame for the economic hardship in the country.
Dr. Draman says the Minority didn't do a thorough job on Ofori-Atta before becoming the Finance Minister.
According to him, the Minority had the opportunity to reject the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during the vetting at the appointments committee but some of them ended up voting in support of his nomination.
“They failed the test of holding the government to account by going to the appointment committee to scrutinize but when it came to the vote we realized that some of them voted for them.
“Having realized they have made a mistake they are eating humble pie to say this minister must go.”
He further asked the President to listen to the concerns of some members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament asking for the head of Finance Minister.
“The president should listen to his caucus and the minister should do the honorable. The budget is going to be read, If he goes there is problem, if he doesn’t there is problem but the cost will be less if he does go,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament have also been requesting the stepping down of the Finance Minister accusing him of mismanaging the economy.
READ ALSO: CETAG, CENTSAG threaten to strike over conditions of service
The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu on Thursday disclosed that all the MPs in the New Patriotic Party Caucus in Parliament want the Finance Minister out of office.
After a recent meeting, the Suame MP said the whole caucus now supports calls for the Finance Minister to resign or be sacked.
“Even though the issue started with a group of 80-plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the decision of that group.”
“So it is no longer the cause of the 80-plus group. It is the agenda for the entire caucus,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said to journalists in Parliament.
President Nana Akufo-Addo in response have pleaded they continue that discussion after the Finance Minister is done with the IMF deal.
The Minority in Parliament will later this week move its vote of censure motion against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.