Election 2020: EC to begin Voter transfer on October 20

The Electoral Commission will on October 20, 2020, begin a voter transfer exercise ahead of election 2020.
The exercise which will end on October 26, 2020 subject to the maturation of the Public Election Regulations 2020 (C.I. 127).
The exercise in times past permitted registrants to transfer votes from one constituency to the other before the voting day but this year’s exercise will be different.
Previously, one desiring to transfer his or her vote from one constituency to another ought to do so six months to the election.
But this year, due to the compilation of the new voters’ register, it means there is not enough time for that unless the current C.I. is amended.
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu the Majority Leader in parliament says due to the timelines the C.I.94 will be amended to that effect.
“In the original statutes, voters’ cannot transfer their votes within 12 months leading to elections. That’s the statutes but this year, after they the Commission finished the compilation of the register, it is left with less than six months to the elections.”
“So strictly and technically if you want to transfer, you may not be able to transfer and yet for the students, in particular, we may have to make provision for them which will mean an amendment of C.I. 94.”
The EC has completed the Voters registration exercise says so far, 16,963,306 persons.
However, some 35,000 applicants have had their eligibility being challenged.