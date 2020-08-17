The only way Ghana can transform is to stop recycling NDC and NPP - Ayariga

Founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, says the only way Ghana can transform is for the populace to stop voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Mr Ayariga says the two major political parties have hampered Ghana's growth and the two do not have the men to further develop the nation beyond what they have already contributed.
“The NDC and NPP are the two parties causing problems in this country so if you keep bringing them in, the problem keeps increasing.
“My problem is that we are not sincere in this country. We always look at things that will give us advantage over others and not things that will create a better system. The only way to have a better system is for Ghanaians to stop recycling NDC and NPP and vote for the APC,” Mr Ayariga on Morning Starr.
He added “the mere fact that NDC and NPP have the biggest platform doesn’t mean they have the men. And the fact that the APC has a smaller platform doesn’t mean we don’t have the men.”
Mr Ayariga also described the just ended voter registration exercise as the most violent registration in Ghana’s history.
“In many cases, NPP and NDC brought in foreigners, minors, and vouched for them but in the other register, that didn’t happen. Yet the two parties are fighting to be voted for. This is the most violent registration exercise in our history.”
The 2020 election comes off in December and it is seen as a two-horse race between Akufo-Addo and John Mahama.
The two will square off for the third time as both have won once inch over the other.
Akufo-Addo will team up with Dr Bawumia as Mahama will face them alongside Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.