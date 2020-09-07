Election 2020: NDC launches manifesto today

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today September 7, 2020, launch its manifesto for the December 2020 general elections.
The event will be held in Accra at the party's headquarters.
The party had earlier set August 30 as the day for the launch but it was postponed. This was made public by Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC.
He explained that the postponement was to " enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders to approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the Manifesto,"
The event which will be held virtually, in accordance with the appropriate COVID-19 regulations; adding that it would be streamed live on various media outlets throughout the country.
Meanwhile, ahead of the date scheduled for the launching of its manifesto, some policies believed to be in the 2020 document have already found their way online.
This includes pledges by the party to employ all national service personnel who wish to be employed permanently after service.
Also, teachers will allegedly get clothes, accommodation, and transportation allowance of 10% each, which will also mean a 30% increase in salary.
Again, the NDC is promising Ghanaians that the next government will ensure free education from KG to SHS, no admission fee at nursing, teaching and technical college/Universities
The party will again implement its Agenda 1million jobs for the youth and the BIG Push; $10Billion Infrastructure Program – both aimed at curbing unemployment within the country.