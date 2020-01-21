Demo against new voters' register suspended, parties give EC 1 week ultimatum to rescind decision

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties have suspended their series of demonstrations across the country against the new voters' register.
The announcement was made by Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on behalf of the Inter-Party Resistance against new voters' register.
These parties have held two demonstrations so far the 'Tikusayi' and the 'Yenpini' in Tamale and Kumasi respectively.
Mr Ampofo called on EC boss Jean Mensa to listen to advise and rescind their decision to compile a new voter's register.
"Because we respect our elders, the NDC together with other parties and civil societies have suspended our series of demonstration because of chiefs who have also been drawn into the issue and given EC boss Jean Mensa a one-week ultimatum to see if she will listen to wise counsel and rescind her decision.
Mr Ampofo further said they want the Imminent Advisory Committee to get the EC to carry out its directive to consult further on the matter.
He also said there was reason to change the register having used it in the referendum and also the District level elections.
"We don't have to change this register because we used it in the referendum and district level elections, we don't know the implications of a new register because the timing is not right, the EC boss is not prepared to engage the political parties but she is on radio granting interviews, we call on her to listen to wise counsel and meet with us so we settle this amicably. The same way we said 'No' to Akufo-Addo's referendum is the same way we will reject this".
Hundreds of protestors today joined the protest in Kumasi, many were clad in red with several placards which had inscription warning the EC of the move.
The Electoral Commission has had to deal with firm opposition ever since the decision to compile a new voters' register surfaced.
Even though there are calls by these opposition parties to rescind this decision, the EC says the compilation of the voters' register will begin in April.