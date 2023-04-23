Ernest Yaw Anim elected Kumawu NPP Parliamentary Candidate

Ernest Yaw Anim has been elected Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in the upcoming constituency by-election set for May 23.
He was elected after polling 195 votes against his top contender Obaapa Ama Serwaa who garnered 181 votes.
Kwame Osei Hweree Bempah was last on the ballot with five votes, Kwame Appiah Kubi with 10 and 27 votes for Dr Aboagye Dacosta, plus one rejected ballot.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has set Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to organise a by-election in the Kumawu constituency.
The parliamentary candidate is a chartered accountant.
He was also a senior Accountant at Vanguard Properties Development, Ghana.
He held several positions at Vanguard including Financial Controller where he managed an annual budget of over $4m on four different projects.
He also ensured compliance with all regulatory frameworks – companies code, and taxation.
Before joining Vanguard, he was an Account Officer at Millennium Development Authority Ghana.
He has also worked as Assistant Manager, Tax Services for Nobisfields.
Ernest was a graduate assistant at Ohio University Economics Department and holds the following qualifications:
Masters of Financial Economics at Ohio University, Professional Certificate in Accounting from ACCA and B.Com from the University Of Cape Coast.
He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)