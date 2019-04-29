Audio:Jean Mensa and Asiedu Nketiah clash at IPAC meeting

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, engaged in a brawl at last week's Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Accra.
The purpose for the meeting was stated by the EC Chair as updates on the coming referendum on the election of district chief executives as well as the district level elections, as well as updates on the inspection of the political parties offices.
She had acknowledged that the National Democratic Congress, NDC had concerns in the last IPAC meeting and was looking forward to addressing their concerns emphasizing the need for peaceful co-existence of stakeholders.
As the meeting,Mr Nketiah asked to know if the EC has gone to parliament to seek a budgetary appropriation for the upgrade of some biometric verification machines for the elections and if yes, why the commission has decided not to upgrade the machines again.
The EC chairperson Jean Mensa stated that she was sure the commission owed no political parties an explanation in that regard but went on to explain that it was cost-effective for the commission to acquire new machines than to upgrade the old ones. While at it, there was an ‘obstruction’ in the conference room. In her attempt to put the room to order, Mr Nketiah took offence, claiming he was not part of those who were being disruptive.
READ ALSO:
NDC boycotts maiden IPAC meeting under Jean Mensa
Asiedu Nketiah admitted “only laughing”, stressing that in his estimation the question he asked did not require the EC boss to deliver “thesis”. Ms Jean would not take that from Mr Nketiah either. What happened next is all contained in this tape we intercepted:
https://youtu.be/bN2Xvh96lw8
Credit:3news
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana