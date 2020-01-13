Ghana Federation of Labour calls for calm in new voter's register feud

The Ghana Federation of Labour has called on parties involved in the ongoing dispute over the compilation of the new voters' register to be calm.
The Federation in a statement urged both parties to put the interest of Ghana at heart.
“We appeal to the parties to place peace and harmony in the country above any rights which could plunge the country into an abyss of social and economic destruction,” the Federation said in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Abraham Koomson.
It will be recalled that some eight political parties including the National Democratic Congress are up in arms over a decision by the Electoral Commission to compile a fresh electoral roll a few months to the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.
They argue that the decision is ill-timed, a wasteful expedition and defies logic They took to the streets of Tamale over the weekend to express their displeasure over the EC’s decision and have vowed to conduct a similar exercise in Kumasi and Accra in the coming days.
But some 13 political parties including the governing New Patriotic Party say they support the EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register.
Parliament has already approved some GHS390 million for the Electoral Commission to compile the new voters’ register.
The EC believes a new register will be more credible and efficient than the existing one and has insisted that it also needs to replace its outmoded biometric machines for new ones that will accommodate a facial-recognition technology.