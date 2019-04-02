Fight against vigilantism: Date and venue set for NPP, NDC dialogue

The National Peace Council has finally set April 9, 2019, as the date for NDC and NPP to meet to dialogue over the disbandment of political vigilantism.
Both parties have dragged this meeting for a long time and that looks to be coming to an end as the Peace Council has now set a date for the meeting.
The Peace Council says the meeting will begin at 10: am at the Central Hotel near the British High Commission in Accra.
In a letter signed by the Reverend Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the Peace Council to the National Democratic Congress, it said the meeting will focus on,
1. terms of engagements
2. ground rules
It also added that each party is expected to bring not more than seven representatives.
