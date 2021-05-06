FixTheCountryGhana: The job of gov't is to fix problems and that is what we've been doing since 2017 - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia has in a Facebook post responded to the #FixTheCountryGhana campaign on social media.
According to him, the job of the government is to fix problems and that is what “we have been doing since 2017”
Dr Bawumia said that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as overall cost of shipping.
But Bawumia said “Trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”
“We are four months into our four year mandate. The job of government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as overall cost of shipping.
“Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record. Ours is a government that listens and cares. The facts and data speak for themselves. Trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”