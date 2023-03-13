Former President John Mahama, Kintampo North NPP Second Vice Chairman jabs him

The Second Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kintampo North constituency in the Bono East region, Hon. Faisal Awudulai, has jabbed former President John Mahama over his comments on the economy, insisting he is not the option Ghanaians are looking for.
Speaking to party supporters in the region, as part of his ongoing tour, Mr. Mahama, who publicly declared his intention to seek the highest office in the country, accused the government of “ ruining” the economy which has brought untold hardships to Ghanaians.
“Ghanaians are struggling, and the hardship we are facing is unprecedented. We have not seen anything like this in our political history since Kwame Nkrumah’s time,” Mr. Mahama said.
But speaking in an interview on the Oman Nkosoa morning show on Zone FM with Beretuo Ba Kwabena Antwi Boasiako, Hon. Awudulai, who did not mince words at all, said the former President’s track record when it comes to handling the economy was terrible, and the reason why he was rejected by more than a million votes in 2016.
He said until the unfortunate Covid pandemic hit, the country’s economy was doing well under the Nana Addo led government, and that, the current challenges are not beyond resolution by the same government. Hon. Awudulai, therefore, cautioned the former president to refrain from talking about the economy, because he does not have what it takes to pull the country out of difficulties if he were the one running the country at this time.
According to Hon. Awudulai, the various aspirants seeking to replace President Nana Akufo-Addo are ready to face the former president, because, the NPP as a party does not fear him. He says the NPP is excited about the prospect of facing Mr. Mahama and will beat him "beat him handsdown.'