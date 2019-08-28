GaDangme youth of Bortianor /Ngleshie Amanfro unhappy about their marginalization in political affairs of the Constituency

The GaDangme youth of Bortianor /Ngleshie Amanfro have expressed their displeasure over what they describe as 'deliberate marginalisation' by parties in political affairs of the Constituency and other coastal areas of the Greater Accra.
In a release today, the youth of GaDangme called on all political parties to respect and respond to their needs and also consider their views in decision making.
They also say they need their own people to represent them in parliament, so they are calling on political parties in the Constituency to select one of their own.
CONCERN GA DANGME YOUTH OF BORTIANOR /NGLESHIE AMANFRO
Tuesday 27/08/19
DELIBERATE MARGINALIZATION OF THE GADANGME PEOPLE IN POLITICAL AFFAIRS AT THE CONSTITUENCY LEVEL.
The GaDangme indigenes across the length and breadth of Ghana wish to formally register our displeasure to the political parties within the length and breadth of Ghana specifically among the coastal areas of Greater Accra, especially Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency with their gross disregard for pertinent issues of concern to the GaDangme populace in the constituency.
After several futile but peaceful attempts to vent out our frustrations regarding key issues affecting the GaDangme people who constitute the majority of constituents in these communities, we have no choice than to resort to more radical means of making our voices heard to stop the antics they are playing with us. The key issues we have lamented over for ages include:
1. Gross Disregard and Unresponsiveness to the Views of the GaDangme People
In every democratic dispensation, the views of people play a crucial role in policy formulation and implementation; it guides leaders to pursue courses of action that are in line with the needs of the people. Political parties have over the years displayed intolerance and unresponsiveness to the views of the GaDangme people. This is evident in the series of bad decisions and inefficiencies especially the two main parties ie; NPP and NDC on how they deliberately neglect the Gadangme people who attempt to climb up onto the internal political lather in their attempt to contributing their part to the development of their communities.
2. Boundary Issues
Delimiting of electoral constituencies is a daunting task but when done properly, it spurs development and the equitable distribution of the national cake. However, this is not the case in several constituencies. Boundary issues have robbed constituencies of their deserved portions of the national cake and therefore, stifled development.
In most of the GaDangme communities because the leaders who are selected are not real indigenes their appreciation of the issue leaves much to be desired. For example, the LI that establishes Ga-South recognizes Langma as part of Greater Accra region and also the LI that establishes Gomoa East District also recognize Same Langma as ‘DAMPASE’which is Central Region. Again, the LI that establishes Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly and Ga-South Municipal Assembly recognizes Iron city as part of both Assemblies. Ladies and Gentlemen, it will surprise you to note that over the years both political parties because of the political and electoral advantage has ignored this serious boundary issue because they are not one of us.
3. Lack of Representation and a Calculated Ploy to Alienate the Ga-Dangme People from Politics
The Ga-Dangme people even though forming a greater portion of the voter population in several communities within the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency , are underrepresented in the parties voter album. Which means from the unset we are disadvantaged. This has made it virtually impossible for majority of the constituents being GaDangme to select a candidate who are best to represents their interests.
4. Unemployment
The absence of employment opportunities in constituency is responsible for the rising rates of robbery, pickpocketing, prostitution and other social vices. This unemployment issue is as a result of we not having people at the top who can articulate our problems and draw the attention of policy makers to formulate policies which can curb this menace. Unemployment has also contributed to Teenage Pregnancy. Lack of employment coupled with poverty limits the ability of parents to provide for and educate their wards. In a desperate attempt to survive and cater for one's self, girls grant sexual favours in exchange for money. This has promoted promiscuity, teenage pregnancy and the spread of sexually transmitted infections among the youth.
5.Sea / Coastal Erosion
Governments over the years have committed more than $200 million to help combat sea erosion in coastal areas. This interventionist project is, however, yet to benefit the GaDangme people living in the coastal areas. Despite the irreversible damage being caused by strong ocean waves and rising sea levels. Some coastal communities have been plagued with sea erosion for decades our political leadership & parliamentary aspirants have turned a blind eye to the problem. Lack of representation and poor lobbying skills are the main factors responsible for the ineffectiveness of our leaders. Due to the fact that both political parties do not have indigene who understand our problems.
In summary, all efforts to engage the various leaders in this two main political parties within the constituency level to solve issues of unresponsiveness to views, boundaries, marginalization, unemployment, teenage pregnancy as well as sea / coastal erosion have failed miserably. This is due to gross disregard and the alienation tactics implored to prevent the Ga-Dangme indigenes from engaging in party politics and being part of the political party leadership at various constituencies.
We are therefore by this statement expressing our displeasure and warning the political parties(especially NPP and NDC) to quickly amend its ways to accommodate the views of the marginalized majority and allow GaDangme participation in selecting parliamentary candidates else risk being voted for in their general elections.
Sincerely
EDWARD YEBOAH ANNOH
CONVENER/FORMER UNIVERSITY OF GHANA GADANGME MANTSE
0275121394/0249302722
ALLOTEY KPAKPO
CONVENER
0559981648