Ghanaians are tired of polarization and petty partisanship - Haruna Iddrisu

The Leader of the Minority group in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu says Ghanaians are tired of polarization and petty partisanship.
Mr Iddrisu speaking at an orientation and induction seminar for new Members of Parliament said the outcome of the Parliamentary election shows Ghanaians want consensus and not divisiveness.
He advised the new members to corporate to enable the President to implement his programs which will better the lives of Ghanaians.
"Parliament is a respectable institution and expects persons with integrity and accountability. The Executive and the President holds the quality of life of the Ghanaian so even as we disagree with the principles and objectives of the President, we can't disagree with him on every issue if it will improve the quality of life. But the people of Ghana voted for more consensus and more corporation because they are tired of our polarization, divisiveness and petty partisanship"
Following the December 7 general elections, the NDC and NPP had 137 Members of Parliament each.
This led to a deadlock over who would have the Majority Group in Parliament.
After several weeks of debates, independent MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako declared he was going to pitch camp with the NPP side.
So the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin declared the New Patriotic Party Caucus as the majority in the 8th Parliament.