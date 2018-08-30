Goosie Tanoh joins NDC flagbearer contest

The number of people who want to contest the flagbearership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) keeps increasing as one of its founding member, Augustus 'Goosie' Tanoh officially declared his interest in the flagbearer race of the party.
Mr. Goosie Tandoh on Thursday August 30 stormed the party headquarters in Accra dozens of funs to present his letter of intent to the party.
In all-white attire accompanied by supporters, some of whom had NDC flags; Goosie Tanoh arrived at the party office at 11am.
Among those who were with him was the Chairman of the Goosie branch of Anevon Court, Eric Wrillimeg and hundreds of drum beating supporters. Some of the supporters were clad in Goosie 2020 branded T-shirts which had the tagline: "We Have A Choice".
The party General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, received the letter of intent and wished him well on behalf of the party.
Speaking to the media after presenting the letter of intent, Mr. Goosie Tandoh explained that Ghanaians have a choice to persist with bad governance or choose him to spark a change.
Mr. Goosie Tandoh’s intent increased the number of people who have declared to twelve.
Already, Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah, Joshua Alabi, John Mahama, Kweku Recket-Haggan, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Stephen Atubiga, Elikplim Agbemeva, David Dotse and Nurudeen Idrisu, have all declared their intentions to contest.
