'De-Eye' operated illegally but describing them as militia was misleading - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the government admits that De-Eye Group were at operating illegally at the Christiansburg Castle, but for Multimedia to describe them as a militia group in their documentary was a misrepresentation and misleading.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah was speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile on July 27, 2019, after the National Media Commission ruled that the 'Militia' documentary which was put out by Multimedia was unethical, misleading and amounted to a misrepresentation of facts.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah, however, says the government are aware and have admitted that the group operated illegally at the Castle but they are not a militia as the Joy News documentary suggested.
"Nobody will run from the fact that there was a group at the castle but it is an attempt to create an impression that this group was a militia group training in a security zone in the country"
"You found a group at the castle which is true but you went ahead to spin the narrative and describe them as a militia group training in a security zone, don't misrepresent and don't mislead,"
"For me and the government, this is an opportunity to go back and learn. What matters is the news and hardcore facts" he added.
It would be recalled that on March 7, 2019, the television station, Joy News aired a 22-minute documentary titled "Militia in the heart of the Nation," which was partly aired on radio on Joy FM, Adom FM and Asempa FM.
The documentary indicated that a "militia" [De Eye Group] had been uncovered training and operating at the Christianborg Castle at Osu in Accra, which is a "security zone" with the complicity of the government as it belonged to the political party in power, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
But dissatisfied with the documentary, the government, through the Minister of Information filed a petition dated March 13, 2019, and addressed it to the Chairman of the NMC.
After months of hearings, the Commission declared that the documentary was misleading and amounted to a misrepresentation of facts.
