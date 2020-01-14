Gov't holds 'Results Fair' today 

Government through the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation will from today, January 14 to 16 hold a 'Results Fair' for the various priority ministries to showcase what they’ve been able to achieve so far.
The initiative is being led by the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.
The move comes at a time the Akufo-Addo government says it has fulfilled 72% of campaign their promises.
The fair is under the theme: “Delivering Results for Our Citizens, a work in progress.”
Dr. Akoto Osei explaining the rationale for the initiative when he met the press in Accra on Thursday said his outfit is giving an opportunity to most of the government ministries and agencies particular the 17 priority programmes to come and tell their own stories.
“I may know about it, can they tell you what school feeding is about? You hear about Special Development Initiatives somebody thinks that it is only about one-village one-Dam in the Northern Region, or ambulances, no, it is not.
“Normally we don’t talk about Cabinet things but I’ll try and simplify it. I do an assessment of all of them but I don’t get the chance for them to tell their own story. My assessment is limited to what I’ve agreed with them so we don’t really…even the President doesn’t know all that this ministry does. So we are giving them an opportunity to come and write their story to Ghanaians.”
Enough has been achieved to showcase to Ghanaians - Ministry of M&E
The Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation has provided reasons why they decided to organise a Results Fair.
According to the Ministry, a lot has been achieved within the past three years which needed to be showcased to Ghanaians. This the ministry believes will help Ghanaians appreciate the works of the NPP government.
Speaking on Citi FM ahead of the Results Fair, Chief Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the Ministry Andy Assibey said their work is not to name and shame but to accompany their partners in the implementation of programmes.
"We work with our partners which are the MDAs we support them during implementation because the work of the ministry is not to name and shame but to accompany our partners in implementation of programmes, therefore, We feel that in the last three years, enough has been achieved to finally open up to the public so that is the essence of the Result Fair.."