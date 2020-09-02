Government is denying us of decent livelihood - Private School Teachers

The Coalition of Private School Teachers, Ghana (CPTS-Ghana) says the government is denying them a decent livelihood.
Their outrage comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo announcing that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, and JHS 1 and SHS 1 students.
The Coalition of Private School Teachers said: “We reject the reasons for denying the Ghanaian children their constitutional rights to education for almost one year and the right of private school teachers to work to earn decent livelihoods”.
“For us as teachers in the private sector, all we say is that if indeed we are being denied our decent livelihoods and the Ghanaian child is taken out of the classroom for almost a year just for political expediency, the Bible has said that vengeance is the Lord’s. This battle is indeed the Lord’s.”
They also said active cases in the country have dropped and it does not support the President and the GES decision to suspend the remainder of the academic year.
"The government considered schools to be unsafe for the Ghanaian child to develop his or her careers during a time when active cases in Ghana at the time of the President’s last address was less than 1200 and all businesses including drinking spots, market places, churches etc. were reopened.
They also alleged that they have information that indicates that the government has no money to sponsor the Free SHS programme, and this, they believe has compelled the government to postpone the reopening of schools until 2021.
The CPST-Ghana also lamented the silence of political parties, opinion leaders, the media, as well as civil society organizations concerning their plight and that of the Ghanaian child.
“The silence of all political parties, religious leaders, the media, civil society organizations etc. to this issue is a clear attestation to the fact that Ghana as a country does not prioritize the education of our children and if indeed it is true that we reap what we sow, then posterity will be a better judge,” they said.
The CPTS-Ghana, then announced that they plan to stage a protest on September 22, 2020, to voice their displeasure over the GES' decision.
They urged all private school teachers, individuals or institution whose business has been affected by the Coronavirus restrictions to join them “to fight this battle on our knees…for God to exact judgment, if indeed the poor private school teachers, school-related businesses and the Ghanaian children deserve what we have been served with.”
The CPTS-Ghana then advised the public “to think twice and take with a pinch of salt when a politician offers anything for FREE.”