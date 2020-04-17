Prime News Ghana

I don't want to hear anyone call me a traitor because I'm willing to help Akufo-Addo fight COVID-19 - Anyidoho

By Mutala Yakubu
Former Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he will not take it lightly should people start calling him a traitor because he is willing to help the Akufo-Addo government fight COVID-19.

This is because as the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, he intends to present a proposal to the Akufo-Addo government to help run the country in line with the COVID-19 outbreak solution.

Mr Anyidoho speaking on Okay FM's morning show revealed that the Atta Mills Institute will offer its support to the Akufo-Addo government to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

He, however, warned against anybody in his party who will consider his support for the Akufo-Addo government as an act betrayal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC); reminding that his gesture has to do with government and not party as there is only one government of the Republic.

“If tomorrow, Atta Mills Institute presents a proposal to the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei-Opare to help run this country; saying that this is what Atta Mills Institute has to offer the country so that we can build a better Ghana, I don’t want to hear from any corner that I am a traitor or betraying the NDC”, he warned.

“...at every point in time, there is only one government of the republic. Today, we have Ex-Presidents and the only sitting President today is His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, supported by H. E Vice President Dr Bawumia. You cannot take it away from them even if you chew a full bag of gari, they are in power”, he clarified.

He also took time to praise former President John Mahama for setting up a committee immediately after the novel coronavirus hit the country to support the government as the committee members are seen distributing PPE across the country.

He added that the COVID-19 has pushed the country into a moment of national crisis and so it beholds on its citizens to offer help for the country; adding that he will not wait for the government to fail in the fight against COVID-19 when he can offer suggestions to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

As of April 15, 2020, Ghana had recorded 461 COVID-19 cases with 83 recoveries and 8 deaths so far.

 

 