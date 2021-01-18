I have no desire to challenge Mahama as NDC's flagbearer - Ofosu Ampofo to Gabby Otchere-Darko

The National Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has dismissed claims by Gabby Otchere-Darko that he is lacing his boots to contest former President John Mahama for the flagbearership of the party in 2024.
Mr. Otchere-Darko, who is a member of the NPP, in a post on social media claimed the NDC chair is seeking to challenge Mr Mahama, who is currently in court challenging the results of the 2020 polls which saw Mr. Akufo-Addo emerging victorious.
“At the moment, together with the leadership of the party, I am focused entirely on throwing my fullest support behind His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in the presidential election petition that is being litigated in the Supreme Court. It is of the utmost importance that I spare no effort whatsoever in doing whatever is necessary to prosecute the petition to its logical conclusion.
“In addition, I have no desire to challenge His Excellency John Dramani Mahama either today or tomorrow for the flagbearership of our great party. The times we are in demand that we deploy all our energies in order to ensure that the rigging that characterized the last presidential election is exposed and God-willing, the opportunity is granted to the voters once again to choose the right and proper person to steer the affairs of our beloved country, Ghana. I call on the teeming supporters and sympathizers of the great NDC to treat the effusions of the unruly cousin of the President with contempt. There is no truth whatsoever in it,” the statement said.