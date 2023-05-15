I have no plans to form another party; NDC is my home - Duffuor

Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says he remains committed to the NDC.
This comes on the back of media reports that the aspiring flag bearer of the NDC in just-ended presidential primaries has plans to leave the party.
However, in a post-election statement, Dr. Duffuor stated that the NDC is his home and will always remain loyal to the party.
“I have become aware of some concerns from the rank and file of the NDC, that I intend to leave the NDC to form another party. I wish to state that I have no such intentions and remain committed to the NDC as I have always been.
“The NDC is my home as it is for us all and I will always remain loyal to our party. Let us come together towards the cause of victory for our party and progress for our nation. The NDC belongs to us and we have a charge to keep its flame burning. So let us get to work,” Dr. Duffuor stated.