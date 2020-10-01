I hope new leaders will make PNC a better party - Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah failed to retain the chairmanship position of the People’s National Convention (PNC).
This came about at a National Delegates Conference on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, which saw the election of David Apasera as the new flagbearer of the party for the 2020 General Elections.
Mr. Mornah polled 1,266 votes while Moses Dani Baah polled 1,297 in the chairmanship race which was collated across the 16 regions of the country.
The flagbearer race also saw David Apasera emerged as the PNC’s flagbearer defeating his contenders, Samson Asaaki Awingobit and Rev. Samuel Adjei Baah.
David Apasera polled 1,315 votes, while Samson Asaaki polled 789 votes and Rev Samuel Adjei Baah polled 465 votes.
Mr Mornah is contesting the parliamentary seat for Nadowli Kaleo constituency as well.
After the polls, he wished the party well going forward.
“I wish Moses Dani Baah, David Apasera and the rest of the team that is elected the very best in their stewardship. It is my hope that where we failed, they will succeed and where we succeeded, they will magnify. Above all, it is my hope that they will make the PNC a better political party than they have inherited.”
The PNC is part of the minor political parties who are looking to break the duopoly of the NDC and the NPP.