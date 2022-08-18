I look forward to working with you – Akufo-Addo to Kenya President-elect William Ruto

President Akufo-Addo says he is looking forward to working with President-elect of Kenya William Ruto.
Joining many world leaders to congratulate Kenya's President, Akufo-Addo said, “I look forward to working with you to champion the cause of our continent, and to strengthen further the historical bonds of friendship and co-operation that happily exist between our two countries and peoples,” President Akufo-Addo said.”
President Akufo-Addo also expressed his delight at the peaceful atmosphere in which the elections were held.
“I am delighted that your long years of meritorious service as a stalwart politician in Kenya will be useful to you, as you take on the onerous responsibilities that come with your new office”, the President told his Kenyan counterpart.
He noted that the success of the 2022 election is yet another milestone in the pursuit of “our common aspiration” for democratic governance, rule of law and the inclusive participation of Ghanaians and Kenyans in the governance process of the two countries on the continent.
Ruto was declared the winner of the election with 50.49% of the vote – narrowly defeating his challenger, former prime minister Raila Odinga.
Odinga's poll agents however said they could not verify the result and some electoral commissioners announced that they were unable to "take ownership of the result".
Ruto has pledged to work for all Kenyans, saying that the results process was "the most transparent ever" in Kenya.
Celebrations broke out in strongholds of Ruto while some protests were reported in key support areas of Odinga.